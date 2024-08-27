Tuesday, August 27, 2024
     
Andhra Pradesh: Five dead in road accident on Kadapa-Rayachoti Highway

The exact cause of the incident is yet to be determined. Authorities have begun rescue operations, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the details of the crash.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Amaravati Updated on: August 27, 2024 6:45 IST
Andhra Pradesh accident
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Andhra Pradesh: Five dead in a road accident on Kadapa-Rayachoti Highway

Five people lost their lives in a road accident on the Guvvalacheruvu Ghat road along the Kadapa-Rayachoti National Highway in Andhra Pradesh. The accident occurred when a container truck collided with a car travelling from Kadapa to Guvvalacheruvu. 

Ramapuram Circle Inspector Venkata Konda Reddy confirmed the ongoing rescue efforts. Further updates are awaited as officials work to uncover the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.

"Five people died in a road accident on the Guvvalacheruvu Ghat road on the Kadapa-Rayachoti National Highway. The accident took place when a container truck collided with a car travelling from Kadapa to Guvvalacheruvu," Ramapuram, CI Venkata Konda Reddy, said.

