Andhra Pradesh: Five dead in road accident on Kadapa-Rayachoti Highway

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Andhra Pradesh: Five dead in a road accident on Kadapa-Rayachoti Highway

Five people lost their lives in a road accident on the Guvvalacheruvu Ghat road along the Kadapa-Rayachoti National Highway in Andhra Pradesh. The accident occurred when a container truck collided with a car travelling from Kadapa to Guvvalacheruvu.

Ramapuram Circle Inspector Venkata Konda Reddy confirmed the ongoing rescue efforts. Further updates are awaited as officials work to uncover the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.

"Five people died in a road accident on the Guvvalacheruvu Ghat road on the Kadapa-Rayachoti National Highway. The accident took place when a container truck collided with a car travelling from Kadapa to Guvvalacheruvu," Ramapuram, CI Venkata Konda Reddy, said.