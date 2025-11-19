Chhattisgarh ATS detains two minor boys in Raipur for links with Pakistan-based ISIS module Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said that this is the first such case in the state, and efforts are on to trace if there were more such individuals.

Raipur:

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Chhattisgarh has taken two boys into custody in Raipur for their alleged links to the terror outfit Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said. Sharma, who also heads the home department, said that the two youths were allegedly acting on the direction of ISIS modules based in Pakistan and were active on social media using fake accounts.

"They were themselves influenced by extremist content, and were attempting to influence others on Instagram. They had access to considerable information and were extensively using the internet and social media under the ISIS name," he said on Tuesday.

Minors booked under UAPA

Sharma further said that they were booked under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, adding that this is the first such case in the state, and efforts are on to trace if there were more such individuals.

"By expanding the ATS team, especially in Raipur and other major cities of Chhattisgarh and throughout the state, such individuals will be identified and action will be taken against them. I will also request the Chief Minister (Vishnu Deo Sai) to further expand the ATS team," he said.

Sharma also urged people to immediately report to the police any social media handle spreading anti-national content.

Handlers were using Instagram IDs to target youths and teenagers

According to police officials, the ATS traced and detained two minors in Raipur who were allegedly operating online on behalf of ISIS.

Investigators found that a Pakistan-based ISIS module had been running multiple fake and pseudo-identity social media accounts with the aim of destabilising India and undermining internal security through cyberspace, a senior police officer said.

The handlers, operating from Pakistan, were reportedly using Instagram accounts to target Indian teenagers, attempting to radicalise them, incite anti-India sentiment and promote violent extremism and jihadist ideology, the officer added.

The Pakistani handlers added the minors to their Instagram group chats, where they were systematically radicalised. The teenagers were then encouraged to circulate ISIS propaganda and violent content online.

Evidence has also emerged indicating that the minors were being motivated to establish an ISIS module in Chhattisgarh, he said.

Due to sustained cyber surveillance by the ATS and associated agencies, the two ISIS-influenced minors were traced and detained. Based on technical evidence, action has been taken against them, officials said.

