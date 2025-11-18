Anmol Bishnoi, wanted in Baba Siddiqui murder case, to arrive in India tomorrow after extradition from US A flight carrying Anmol Bishnoi, two fugitives wanted by the Punjab Police, and several other deportees has departed from the United States and is expected to land at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday.

New Delhi:

Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and wanted in several criminal cases, including the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui, has been extradited from the US following a request from Indian authorities and will arrive in New Delhi on Wednesday morning along with 199 deportees sent back by the Trump administration.

A flight carrying Anmol Bishnoi and two fugitives wanted by the Punjab Police and other deportees has already departed from the US and is scheduled to arrive at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport at 10 am on Wednesday, officials have confirmed.

Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, is wanted in several cases across India, most notably the killing of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique and the firing outside actor Salman Khan’s residence in April 2024.

Intelligence reports indicate that Anmol left India in April 2022 using a forged passport, just weeks before Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on 29 May 2022 in Punjab's Mansa district. A police official said the gangster is being deported from the US and is expected to arrive in Delhi on Wednesday.

Anmol Bishnoi's extradition: A multi-agency effort

The Mumbai Police had submitted two proposals seeking his extradition. With multiple cases registered against him in different states, the Union government will decide which agency takes custody first. Officials described the deportation as a multi-agency operation and said Mumbai Police will also seek his custody once he arrives.

Earlier this month, agencies received information that Anmol, who frequently moved between the US and Canada, had been detained in Canada. He was reportedly carrying a Russian passport obtained using forged documents. He had also been detained in the US last November. The National Investigation Agency had announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to his arrest.

Cases against Anmol Bishnoi

Anmol’s name had come up in the investigation into the 2022 killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and of Baba Siddiqui. Zeeshan Siddique, son of slain NCP leader Baba Siddique, told PTI he had received an email confirming that Anmol had been removed from the United States. He said this indicated Anmol was no longer in the US and should now face trial in India.

Baba Siddique was shot dead on the night of October 12 2024, outside Zeeshan’s office in Bandra. Police subsequently arrested several members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in connection with the killing.

Mumbai Police invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case. At least 26 people were arrested, and Anmol Bishnoi, Shubham Lonkar and Zishan Mohammed Akhtar were listed as wanted accused.

