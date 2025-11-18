Who is Anmol Bishnoi, the gangster wanted in Baba Siddique murder case being brought to India? Anmol Bishnoi, a wanted gangster is connected with many crimes including the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in May 2022.

New Delhi:

Anmol Bishnoi the main mastermind behind the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique will be brought to India after his deportation process according to sources has been completed.

Who is Anmol Bishnoi?

Anmol Bishnoi, who is under Interpol's red notice, is involved in several cases, including the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, shooting near Salman Khan's residence and has also been accused of abetting attackers in the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Bishnoi fled India in April 2022 on a forged passport under the alias Bhanu. He is believed to be living in California with Goldie Brar and other associates.

The Mumbai Police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have been pursuing his extradition for a very long time. Bishnoi has 18 cases registered on his criminal record, confirming his role in organised crime.

NIA’s efforts and charges

Anmol features in two 2022 NIA chargesheets for conspiring and attacking celebrities. In October 2024, the NIA placed Anmol on its most wanted list after announcing a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to his arrest. Bishnoi is thought to travel frequently in the US and Canada, and is closely monitored by Indian authorities.

Baba Siddique murder case

Baba Siddique, former Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader was shot dead in Mumbai in 2024. Three unidentified persons fired at and injured Baba Siddiqui of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP in Mumbai's Bandra East on Saturday evening.

Siddique, a three-time MLA from Bandra West, joined Ajit Pawar's NCP earlier in February this year after quitting with Congress. Baba Siddique was elected as an MLA from the Bandra West constituency in 1999, 2004 and 2009 and served as a minister of state for food and civil supplies, labour and FDA between 2004 and 2008.

The former MLA was known not just for his political acumen but also for hosting lavish parties. A cold war between superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan was resolved at an iftaar party hosted by Baba Siddique in 2013.

Baba Siddique, originally from Bihar, began his political journey in his teenage years by joining the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Indian National Congress. Soon after, he was elected as a Municipal Corporator in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

Siddique went on to serve as an MLA from the Vandre West Vidhan Sabha Constituency for three consecutive terms in 1999, 2004, and 2009. He also held the position of Minister of State for Food & Civil Supplies, Labour, and FDA.