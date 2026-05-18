Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah says 'Naxal-free Bastar' target achieved, credits coordinated security push

Jagdalpur:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the government’s long-standing campaign against Left-Wing Extremism has reached a decisive milestone, announcing that Chhattisgarh was now free from Naxalism.

Speaking at a public event in Jagdalpur, Shah recalled that the Centre had set an internal deadline in January 2024 to completely eliminate Naxalism by 31 March 2026. He said the goal had been met despite early skepticism from several quarters.

“On 21st January 2024, we had decided behind closed doors that we would eliminate Naxalism before 31st March 2026. Many people had warned us and said even in private discussions that this might not be possible. However, we formulated a clear plan, ensured its implementation, and by August, we made a public announcement. It is by the grace of Maa Danteshwari that today we have finally reached the day of a Naxal-free Bastar," he said.

Mission to end Naxalism finally accomplished

Home Minister Shah said not merely Chhattisgarh but every part of the country was affected with Naxalism. He said several soldiers lost their lives while fighting against the Left-Wing Extremism for several years but the mission to do away with this has now been accomplished.

"There would hardly be any part of the country whose soldiers have not sacrificed their lives while confronting Naxalism. From 1971 to 31 March 2026, this long period has been endured by the people of the country like a nightmare. For the Naxal-affected regions, it meant severe bloodshed, darkness in development, and a bleak future for the youth. This was the situation,” Amit Shah said

“Naxalism was not just a local issue; even my home state Gujarat and many others viewed it with deep concern and sensitivity. This is not a short period, it spans three generations. From 1970 to 31 March 2026, three generations have passed under its shadow... today I am very happy that a goal which could not have been achieved in a single lifetime has been accomplished," he added.

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