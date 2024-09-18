Wednesday, September 18, 2024
     
Chhattisgarh: 2 CAF personnel killed, two injured after colleague opens fire at camp

As per the preliminary information, constable Ajay Sidar fired at his colleagues with his service weapon, an Insas rifle.

Edited By: Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee New Delhi Published on: September 18, 2024 15:16 IST
CAF jawan opens fire, killing two colleagues, 2 injured.
Image Source : PTI CAF jawan opens fire, killing two colleagues, 2 injured.

In a shocking incident on Wednesday, two personnel of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) were killed, and two others injured when a colleague opened fire using his service weapon at their camp in Balrampur district. The incident occurred around 11 am in the 'B' company of the CAF's 11th battalion, situated in the Bhutahi Mod area, approximately 400 km from Raipur, the state capital.

According to Inspector General of Police Ankit Garg, constable Ajay Sidar discharged his Insas rifle, resulting in the immediate death of Constable Rupesh Patel at the scene. Another constable, Sandip Pandey, succumbed to his injuries en route to the hospital. The two injured personnel, Ambuj Shukla and Rahul Baghel were rushed to a community health center in Kusmi. Shukla is currently being transferred to Ambikapur for further medical treatment.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, and an investigation is underway. Colleagues of Sidar swiftly apprehended him after hearing the gunfire, preventing further escalation of the situation.

The CAF battalion has been deployed in the region for anti-Naxal operations, highlighting the challenging and often dangerous environment faced by personnel in the area. As the investigation continues, officials aim to uncover the circumstances that led to this tragic incident.

(Inputs PTI)

