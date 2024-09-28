Bear attacks in Chhattisgarh leave two dead, including minor girl

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Two people including a minor killed in Bear attacks.

In a tragic series of bear attacks in the Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district of Chhattisgarh, two individuals, including a 13-year-old girl, lost their lives, and four others were injured. Officials reported the incidents on Saturday, noting that the attacks occurred twice within 24 hours in the village of Beljhiriya.

The deceased have been identified as Vidya Kevat, the minor girl, and Sukul Prasad, 32. Injured in the attacks were Charan Singh Kherwar and Ramkumar, while two others, Sevak Lal Yadav and Semlal Gond, were attacked in a separate incident in the nearby village of Kargikala.

According to authorities, the incidents began on Friday evening when Vidya, the daughter of Bihan Lal Kevat, went to graze goats in the fields. During her outing, she encountered a bear that attacked her, resulting in her death on the spot. Following the incident, villagers promptly informed the forest department.

On Saturday morning, Charan Singh, Ramkumar, and Sukul Prasad went to a nearby field to collect mushrooms when they were also attacked by a bear. Sukul Prasad succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Officials stated that upon learning about the incidents, villagers rushed Charan Singh and Ramkumar to the hospital with the help of an ambulance.

In a separate attack, Sevak Lal Yadav and Semlal Gond were severely injured by a bear while inspecting their fields in Kargikala.

The situation has raised alarm among residents, as there have been over 20 reported bear attacks in the Marwahi forest division in the past month and a half. Authorities are urging locals to exercise caution in areas frequented by wildlife to prevent further tragedies. All injured individuals are currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital.