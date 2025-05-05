AIIMS Raipur PG student dies by suicide, note says ‘work pressure, insomnia, sorry’ A 26-year-old PG student of forensic medicine at AIIMS Raipur, Dr A Ravi Kumar, allegedly died by suicide at his rented flat in Kabir Nagar. A brief note mentioning "work pressure, insomnia, sorry" was found at the scene. Originally from Hyderabad, Kumar had joined the institute in 2023.

Raipur:

A 26-year-old postgraduate forensic medicine student at AIIMS Raipur allegedly died by suicide at his rented accommodation in Kabir Nagar, Raipur, police said on Monday. The student, identified as Dr A Ravi Kumar, was found hanging from the ceiling of his room on Saturday afternoon. A short suicide note was recovered from the spot, bearing just three words: “work pressure, insomnia, sorry,” officials said.

Kumar, originally from Hyderabad, had joined the MD forensic medicine course at AIIMS Raipur in 2023 after completing his MBBS. According to police, the incident came to light when his roommate and fellow student found the room locked from inside. After receiving no response to repeated knocks, he informed others and called the police.

A case of accidental death has been registered, and the body was handed over to the family after post-mortem. Police said further investigation is underway.

A spokesperson from AIIMS Raipur confirmed that Kumar had recently returned from vacation. When asked about the alleged work pressure, the official said the suicide note was in police custody and that the institute would wait for the outcome of the investigation before commenting further.

