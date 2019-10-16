Wednesday, October 16, 2019
     
  5. IRCTC train to historical Buddhist sites in India-Nepal begins from Oct 19. Deets Inside

The Buddhist Circuit Train that covers destinations like Lumbini (Nepal), where Buddha was born; Bodhgaya (Bihar) will begin this Saturday (October 19). The IRCTC-run train offers a wonderful opportunity to people who can complete the historical places in a week's time.   

New Delhi Published on: October 16, 2019 16:44 IST
The Railways will run its first Buddhist Circuit train from this Saturday to October 26 covering sites related to Gautam Buddha in India and Nepal.

IRCTC will run the train covering destinations like Lumbini, where Buddha was born; Bodhgaya, where he gained enlightenment; Sarnath, where he gave his first sermon; and Kushinagar, where he attained nirvana, the railways said in a statement.

"The significance of these destinations can be seen in the Mahaparinirvana sutra, wherein the Lord Buddha tells his followers that they can attain merit and a noble rebirth by going on pilgrimage to these places," the statement said.

The package will cost Indians Rs 1,23,900 per couple in AC first class and Rs 1,01,430 per couple for AC two tier.

It will include road transport by AC deluxe coaches for the Nepal tour, visits to monuments and locations, accommodation, meals, services of tour manager, guides, entrance fees and travel insurance.

However, passengers will have to pay their visa fee for the Nepal leg of the journey and any other expenditure like laundry and other services.

The train will have four first AC coaches with 96 seats, two second AC coaches with 60 seats, two exclusive dining cars with a capacity of 64 guest in each and a pantry car.

It will be covered with unique vinyl wrap promoting Incredible India and is also equipped with personal digital lockers, cubicles shower, foot massagers, separate sitting area with single-seated sofas.

Private security guards will be deployed in each coach, the railways said. 

