IRCTC offers these very affordable Bharat Darshan packages | Complete details here

"Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Packages" are the most affordable and all-inclusive tour packages you will find. From the amazing tourist destinations to historical pilgrimage attractions and other riches of the land across India, Bharat Darshan is making it possible for the travellers to experience the richness and beauty of this country and make this summer memorable.

Here are all the details about Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train:

1. Maa Vaishnodevi Darshan Yatra

Destination covered:- Delhi - Amritsar - Vaishno Devi - Haridwar - Mathura - Agra

Boarding Points:- Madurai, Dindigul, Karur, Erode, Salem, Whitefield, Perambur

Deboarding Points:- Perambur, Whitefield, Salem, Erode, Karur, Dindigul, Madurai

Package Details Package Name Maa Vaishnodevi Darshan Yatra Destination Covered Delhi - Amritsar - Vaishno Devi - Haridwar - Mathura - Agra Traveling Mode Train Station/Departure Time Madurai - 00:05 Hrs Class Budget Frequency 23.06.19

Package Tariff:(Inclusive of GST)

Category Price Per Pax (5 years & above) Budget ₹ 12,390/-

2. DAKSHIN DARSHAN YATRA (WZBD259)

Destination covered:- Tirupati - Rameshwaram - Madurai - Kanniyakumari - Trivandrum



Boarding Points:- Indore - Dewas - Ujjain - Sehore - Habibganj - Itarsi - Nagpur



Deboarding Points:- Nagpur - Itarsi - Habibganj - Sehore - Ujjain - Dewas - Indore

Package Details Package Name DAKSHIN DARSHAN YATRA (WZBD259) Traveling Mode Train Station/Departure Time Indore : 15:00 hrs Class SL class/ 3AC Frequency 24.06.2019 Meal Plan Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner Hotel Name NA

Package Tariff:

Standard Category: 10,395/- (Including GST) All prices mentioned are 'Per Person'.

Comfort Category: 12,705/- (Including GST) All prices mentioned are 'Per Person'.

3. BHARAT DARSHAN SPECIAL TRAIN EX BARDDHAMAN (EZBD32)

Destination covered:- Haridwar - Rishikesh - Mata Vaishnodevi



Boarding/De-boarding Point: Barddhaman - Bolpur Shantiniketan - Rampur Hat - Dumka - Bhagalpur - Kiul

Package Details Package Name BHARAT DARSHAN SPECIAL TRAIN EX BARDDHAMAN (EZBD32) Travelling Mode Train Station/Departure Time Barddhaman - 08:00 hrs Class SL Frequency 03.07.2019 Meal Plan Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

Package Tariff: (Including GST)

Price Per Pax (Adult) Rs. 6,300/-

4. DAKSHIN BHARAT YATRA(NZBD248)

Destination covered:- Rameshwaram - Madurai - Kovalam - Trivandrum - Kanyakumari - Tiruchirapalli - Tirupati - Mallikarjuna

Boarding/De-boarding Points:- Varanasi - Partapgarh - Amethi - Rae Bareli - Lucknow - Kanpur - Etawa - Bhind - Gwalior - Jhansi

Package Details Package Name DAKSHIN BHARAT YATRA(NZBD248) Travelling Mode Train Station/Departure Time Varanasi - 07:30 hrs Class SL Frequency 03.07.19 Meal Plan Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

Package Tariff: (Including GST)

Price Per Pax (Adult) ₹ 12285/-

5. DAKSHIN BHARAT YATRA (WZBD260)

Destination covered :- Rameshwaram - Madurai - Kanniyakumari - Trivendrum - Mallikarjuna



Boarding Points:- : Rewa - Satna - Maihar - Katni - Jabalpur - Narsinghpur - Pipariya - Itarsi - Betul - Amla - Pandhurna - Nagpur



Deboarding Points:- Nagpur - Pandhurna - Amla - Betul - Itarsi - Pipariya - Narsinghpur - Jabalpur - Katni - Maihar - Satna - Rewa

Package Details Package Name DAKSHIN BHARAT YATRA (WZBD260) Traveling Mode Train Station/Departure Time Rewa : 09:30 hrs Class SL class/ 3AC Frequency 07.07.2019 Meal Plan Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner Hotel Name NA

Package Tariff:

Standard Category: 9,450/- (Including GST) All prices mentioned are 'Per Person'.

Comfort Category: 11,550/- (Including GST) All prices mentioned are 'Per Person'.

6. Aastha Tirth Yathra (SZBD359)

Destination covered:- Delhi - Mathura - Varanasi - Gaya - Allahabad

Boarding Points:- Madurai, Trivandrum, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, Wadakancheri, Palakkad, Podanur, Erode Jn., Salem Jn., Chennai Central

Deboarding Points:- Vijayawada Jn., Perambur, Katpadi Jn., Jolarpettai, Salem Jn., Erode Jn., Podanur Jn., Palakkad, Wadakancheri, Thrissur, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Kollam, Trivandrum, Madurai

Package Details Package Name Aastha Tirth Yathra (SZBD359) Destination Covered Delhi - Mathura - Varanasi - Gaya - Allahabad Traveling Mode Train Station/Departure Time Madurai - 01:30 Hrs Class Budget Frequency 16.07.2019

Package Tariff:(Inclusive of GST)

Category Price Per Pax (5 years & above) Budget ₹ 10,395/-

7. SHIRDI JYOTIRLING & STATUE OF UNITY YATRA(NZBD249)

Destination covered:- Mahakaleshwar - Omkareshwar - Statue Of Unity - Bhimashankar - Shirdi - Tryambakeshwar - Ghrishneshwar

Boarding/De-boarding Points:- Haridwar - Roorkee - Deoband - Muzaffarnagar - Meerut Cantt - Ghaziabad - Delhi Cantt - Rewari - Alwar - Jaipur

Package Details Package Name SHIRDI JYOTIRLING & STATUE OF UNITY YATRA(NZBD249) Travelling Mode Train Station/Departure Time Haridwar - 07:30 hrs Class SL Frequency 19.07.19 Meal Plan Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

Package Tariff: (Including GST)

Price Per Pax (Adult) ₹ 9,450/-

8. Bharat Darshan (WZBD 261)

Boarding Point: Amravati, Dhamangaon, Wardha, Nagpur, Pandhurna, Amla, Itarsi

Deboarding Points: Itarsi, Amla, Pandhurna, Nagpur, Wardha, Dhamangaon, Amravati

Destination Covered: Agra, Mathura, Haridwar, Amritsar, Vaishnodevi

Package Details Package Name Bharat Darshan (WZBD 261) Traveling Mode Train Station/Departure Time Amravati : 07:00 hrs Class 3AC & SL Frequency 20.07.19 Meal Plan Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner Hotel Name Not Applicable

Itinerary Dated :- 20.07.19 - 27.07.19 ( 07N/08D)



Tariff:(Including GST)

All price mentioned are per person

Category Price Per Pax Standard ₹7,560/- Comfort ₹ 9,240/-

9. DAKSHIN BHARAT YATRA

Destination covered: - Tirupati - Rameshwaram - Madurai - Kanykumari

Boarding/De-boarding Point: Patna - Gaya - Kodarma - Gamoh Jn.- Dhanbad - Bokaro steel city -Muri - Hatia - Jharsuguda

Itinerary Dated: - 28.07.2019 - 06.08.2019 (EZBD30)

Package Details Package Name DAKSHIN BHARAT YATRA Traveling Mode Train Station/Departure Time Patna - 07:00 hrs Class SL Frequency 28 July to 06 Aug 2019 Meal Plan Morning Tea,Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner Hotel Name Dharamshala/Dormaterary/Budget Hotel

Package Tariff:(Including GST)

Price Per Pax (Adult) ₹ 9451 /-

The tour package includes hall accommodation at places of night stay or morning freshening up, tourist buses for passengers visiting sightseeing spots, pure vegetarian meals, security arrangements for each coach (without arms), tour escorts for announcements and information as well as an IRCTC official on the train as train superintendent.

As per the cancellation policy of the Bharat Darshan tour package, an amount of Rs 100 will be deducted per passenger, if the ticket cancellation is done up to 15 days. While 25 percent of the total package cost will be deducted if the ticket cancellation is done up to 8 to 14 days and 50 percent of the total package cost will be deducted if the cancellation is done up to 4 to 7 days. No refund will be given if the ticket cancellation is done in less than 4 days.

Booking of tickets of this tour package is available online on the official website of IRCTC i.e., irctc.co.in. or irctctourism.com Passengers can also book their tickets through IRCTC’s Tourist Facilitation Centre, zonal offices as well as regional offices.