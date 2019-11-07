Delhi-Mumbai air fare increased due to closure at Mumbai Airport

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Fare of Delhi-Mumbai flights spike

As the runway of Mumbai airport remains shut for flight operations due to repair works, airfares on the Delhi-Mumbai route has spiked. As per MakeMyTrip, a one-way ticket for the country's busiest Delhi-Mumbai sector could cost somewhere between 3,000 to 3,500 for travel on November 15 by a low-cost carrier such as GoAir and SpiceJet.

An airline executive said that due to runway closure at Mumbai airport, the total flight movement has come down. As a result, there is a marginal increase in the price of air tickets.

"The number of flights has come down by 10 per cent. Since the demand is low the existing capacity is still in excess and hence ticket prices remain reasonable. Unlike in the past when ticket prices on the route during peak season touched Rs 20,000 one way we have not seen such situation this time around," he said.

An Air India official also denied that airfare had touched sky-high as being reported.

"The ticket price is very much normal. There has only been a little increase but that could be attributed to peak season," the executive said.

The main runway of the Mumbai international airport will remain closed for eight hours every day, except Sundays and select days, from November 4 to March 28, 2020, for carrying out re-carpeting work.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is the country's second-busiest aerodrome and has two runways.

The aerodrome operator -- GVK Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) -- on Thursday said the runway 'RWY 09/27' would be open for operations on Sundays as well as on select days, including Christmas and New Year.

