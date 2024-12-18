PM Kisan Yojana: 19th installment date, eligibility, registration process and e-KYC details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Farmers load freshly harvested sugarcane into a tractor trolley.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM Kisan), jointly launched by the Government of India and the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, continues to support small and marginal farmers by providing financial assistance for agricultural and household needs. Here’s everything you need to know about the scheme’s 19th installment, eligibility criteria, and application process.

19th installment date and amount

Amount: Rs 6,000 annually, provided in three installments of Rs 2,000 each.

Expected disbursement: The 19th installment is likely to be released in the first week of February 2025 (official confirmation awaited).

Last Installment: The 18th installment was credited on October 5, 2024.

Eligibility criteria for PM Kisan Yojana

Farmers must meet the following requirements to benefit from the scheme:

Eligible beneficiaries: Small and marginal landholding farmer families (husband, wife, and minor children).

Land ownership: Cultivable land under ownership of less than 2 hectares.

Identification: Beneficiaries must be identified by respective state or UT administrations.

Documents required for registration

Aadhaar Card Bank Account Details Land Ownership Records Mobile Number

How to apply for PM Kisan Yojana

Visit the official portal pmkisan.gov.in. Click on “New Farmer Registration.” Provide personal and bank details. Upload land ownership documents. Complete verification using OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

How to check beneficiary status

Visit the official website: pmkisan.gov.in. Go to “Beneficiary Status” under the “Farmers Corner” section. Enter your Aadhaar or account number. View your payment history and eligibility status.

How to link your mobile number

Visit pmkisan.gov.in. Navigate to “Farmers Corner” and click on “Update Mobile Number.” Enter Aadhaar details and verify using OTP.

Mandatory e-KYC for registered farmers

Farmers already registered under PM Kisan must complete their e-KYC through the official website or designated Common Service Centers (CSCs).

Official website

For accurate and updated information, visit the official PM Kisan portal: pmkisan.gov.in. Stay updated to ensure you don’t miss out on the 19th installment of PM Kisan Yojana, aimed at empowering the backbone of the Indian economy—its farmers.

