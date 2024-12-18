IMD weather update: Delhi shivers at 5 degree celsius, dense fog, GRAP Stage IV in effect

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Indian Coast Guard personnel during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path amid dense fog in New Delhi.

A dense layer of fog blanketed parts of Delhi on Tuesday as the minimum temperature dropped to 5°C, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The cold weather created visibility issues in several areas, including Talkatora Road, where early-morning visuals showed thick fog.

Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’

The air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR) continued to deteriorate, falling into the ‘Very Poor’ category as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This decline prompted authorities to enforce strict anti-pollution measures.

GRAP Stage IV in Effect Across NCR

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage IV measures have been in effect across the NCR since December 16 to combat the worsening air pollution. These measures include restrictions on non-essential construction and demolition activities, industrial emissions, and the use of private vehicles to curb pollutants.

Cold wave grips north and east India

The cold wave continues to lash many parts of northeastern India, including Delhi and NCR, where plunging temperatures have increased local struggles. Many people, especially the underprivileged, rely on overnight shelters to brave the snowy nights. Thick fog has blanketed parts of the county, severely reducing visibility and making commuting challenging for motorists.

IMD warns of severe cold ahead

As the cold weather intensifies, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued updates, predicting severe weather conditions in the coming days. According to the IMD, another westerly disturbance is expected to affect the Himalayan region from December 18. The system is likely to bring heavy cold to Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas.

Fog likely in parts of Uttar Pradesh

The IMD forecast indicated moderate to shallow fog in parts of the north on Wednesday morning and late at night. However, no warnings have been issued for dense fog or cold waves. The public is advised to take necessary precautions to keep warm and safe as the cold wave is expected to intensify in the coming days.

Also read | PM Kisan Yojana: 19th installment date, eligibility, registration process and e-KYC details