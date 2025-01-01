Kickstart New Year 2025 with smart investments: Check schemes offering fixed returns with government guarantee

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM Representative image

New Year 2025: As the new year 2025 begins, many people set new goals, including planning for a more secure future for their families through investments. If you are also considering starting your investments this year, there are various government-supported schemes available that provide guaranteed fixed returns. These schemes are designed to provide safety for your hard-earned money, ensuring a secure financial future. Here are a few options you may consider:

Public Provident Fund (PPF)

PPF or Public Provident Fund is a government investment scheme offering an interest rate of 7.1 per cent. You can deposit a minimum of Rs 500 and a maximum of Rs 1,50,000 in PPF during a financial year. The scheme matures in 15 years, but it can be extended in blocks of 5 years and can be run for a maximum of 50 years.

Post Office TDThe

The Post Office, under the Central government, offers the Time Deposit (TD) scheme, similar to a bank Fixed Deposit (FD). The TD scheme is available for periods ranging from 1 year to 5 years, with interest rates varying between 6.9 per cent and 7.5 per cent.

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana

The Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana is a scheme designed for daughters under the age of 10, offering an interest rate of 8.2 per cent. A minimum deposit of Rs 250 and a maximum of Rs 1,50,000 can be made each year. The scheme matures in 21 years, but if the daughter turns 18 and you are planning her marriage, the account can be closed at that time as well.

Kisan Vikas Patra

Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) scheme is currently getting an interest of 7.5 per cent. An account can be opened in this scheme with a minimum of Rs 1000. There is no limit on maximum investment. Under KVP, the money invested by you doubles directly in 115 months (9 years and 7 months).

