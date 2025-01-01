LPG commercial cylinder prices slashed on first day of new year | Check revised rates here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The government has slashed the prices of LPG commercial cylinders.

In a New Year's decision, The central government reduced the prices of commercial LPG cylinders (19 kg) by RS 14 to Rs 16 across cities, including Delhi and Mumbai. However, the price of domestic LPG cylinders (14.2 kg) remains unchanged at Rs 803. According to a notification issued by public sector oil companies, the new price for a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in the national capital is Rs 1804, down from Rs 1818.50 per cylinder.

Price hike in December

It is worth noting that LPG cylinder prices had increased in December. Government oil companies had raised the price of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 16.50. Similarly, commercial LPG cylinder prices had also risen in November. Oil companies fix the prices of gas cylinders on the first day of every month.

ATF Price cut as well

In addition to the reduction in LPG cylinder prices, there has also been a price cut in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF). From January 1, government oil companies have reduced the prices of aviation fuel. In December, the price of ATF was lowered by ₹11,401.37 per kiloliter, offering relief to the aviation sector.