How to check PF balance using UMANG app: Step-by-step guide and how to withdraw funds

Check PF balance online: The Employees’ Provident Fund or EPF is a popular saving scheme for salaried people. The scheme was introduced by the Employees' Provident Fund Organization under the supervision of the Government of India. This is a retirement savings scheme in which the employee and employer each contribute 12 per cent of the employee's basic salary and dearness allowance towards EPF.

PF deposit rate

The current rate of interest on EPF deposits is 8.25 per cent per annum.

Check PF balance using UMANG app - Step-by-step guide

To access a PF account, one needs to have a Universal Account Number (UAN). Install the app on your smartphone and follow below-mentioned steps to check your PF balance.

Step 1: Open the app and search for EPFO or EPF in the search bar at the top.

Step 2: Click on EPFO service and this will open a new menu.

Step 3: Select the 'View Passbook' or 'Check Balance' option from the menu.

Step 4: Enter your UAN and click submit.

Step 5: The PF details linked to the UAN will be available on your screen. You can check your transaction history, contribution and other information as well.

How to withdraw PF

It is important to mention that complete withdrawal is allowed only upon retirement or after two months of unemployment. On the other hand, partial withdrawal is allowed under several conditions including medical purposes, marriage, education, home loan repayment and others.

Also, to withdraw the amount online, one should have an active UAN along with an active mobile number used to activate the UAN. It is also important to make sure that your UAN is linked with your KYC.

Step 1: Visit the official UAN portal using your details.

Step 2: Log in with your UAN and password. Enter the captcha and click on the ‘Sign In’ button.

Step 3: Navigate to the ‘Online Services’ tab and select ‘Claim (Form-31, 19 & 10C)’.

Step 4: Enter last 4 digits of your linked account and click on ‘Verify’.

Step 5: Click on 'Yes' to sign the certificate of the undertaking.

4. Click on ‘Proceed For Online Claim’: Select the type of withdrawal claim under the ‘I Want To Apply For’ dropdown.

5. Fill out the details and upload documents.

6. Submit your claim. The claim amount is generally transferred to the bank account within 10-20 days.