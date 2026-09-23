BHIM introduces MyUPI: From autopay mandate management to tracking payments, know what all it can do

NPCI BHIM Services Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has announced the launch of MyUPI, a conversational AI-powered assistant on the BHIM Payments App. The feature has been launched to provide round-the-clock support for UPI-related needs. The support will be available in multiple languages, making it easier for users to converse in everyday language. According to the platform, the new feature will help users get assistance and take relevant action without having to look across multiple support channels. The feature was launched by NPCI at Global Fintech Fest 2026.

Supports 5 languages

MyUPI currently supports English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Bengali. According to the information shared, more regional languages will be added over time.

"MyUPI enables users to converse in everyday language, making it easier to explain what they need without filling detailed forms or going through multiple back-and-forth interactions," it said

Commenting on this, Lalitha Nataraj, Managing Director and CEO, NPCI BHIM Services Limited, said that by making the experience conversational, multilingual and accessible, BHIM is advancing its mission of making digital payments easy to use and inclusive for every Indian.

Key features of MyUPI

Transaction Assistance: The feature lets users view UPI transactions across linked bank accounts and UPI apps in one place. Moreover, they can seek assistance on a particular payment through the MyUPI interface.

The feature lets users view UPI transactions across linked bank accounts and UPI apps in one place. Moreover, they can seek assistance on a particular payment through the MyUPI interface. Complaint resolution and tracking: The feature allows users to raise a complaint for an eligible payment-related concern, receive a complaint reference number and track its progress within the BHIM Payments App.

The feature allows users to raise a complaint for an eligible payment-related concern, receive a complaint reference number and track its progress within the BHIM Payments App. Verify before paying: It allows users to enter a UPI ID or upload a QR code to view and verify the payee name before making a payment.

It allows users to enter a UPI ID or upload a QR code to view and verify the payee name before making a payment. UPI Autopay mandate management: MyUPI provides users with a consolidated view of recurring payments and relevant mandate details across linked accounts and applications. Users can pause, resume or cancel an Autopay mandate, as applicable.

MyUPI provides users with a consolidated view of recurring payments and relevant mandate details across linked accounts and applications. Users can pause, resume or cancel an Autopay mandate, as applicable. Mandate debit information: When a debit is made through a mandate without a UPI PIN prompt, MyUPI helps users identify the relevant mandate and understand the purpose of the debit.

When a debit is made through a mandate without a UPI PIN prompt, MyUPI helps users identify the relevant mandate and understand the purpose of the debit. Transaction Replay: Users can re-initiate an eligible earlier UPI payment from their transaction history through the BHIM Payments App. This feature supports both person-to-person (P2P) and person-to-merchant (P2M) payments, including eligible payments originally made through another UPI app, with fresh authorisation through the user’s UPI PIN.

Users can re-initiate an eligible earlier UPI payment from their transaction history through the BHIM Payments App. This feature supports both person-to-person (P2P) and person-to-merchant (P2M) payments, including eligible payments originally made through another UPI app, with fresh authorisation through the user’s UPI PIN. UPI Number de-linking: Users can de-link their UPI Number, but they can continue to receive payments through their UPI ID, as applicable.

Users can de-link their UPI Number, but they can continue to receive payments through their UPI ID, as applicable. Safety Switch: Users can block a linked bank account through MyUPI to prevent further transactions on that account.

Fraud awareness assistance: They can seek information on suspected scam messages and commonly reported UPI fraud methods through a conversational fraud-awareness feature within MyUPI.

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