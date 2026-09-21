PNB FD rates 2026 for 666 days: Check interest and maximum amount that you can invest in the scheme

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is the second-largest public sector bank in the country, after State Bank of India, by number of customers. The public sector lender offers competitive fixed deposit (FD) interest rates to its customers. This government-owned bank offers interest rates ranging from 3.00 per cent to 7.40 per cent on fixed deposit accounts. Let's find out how much interest is available on a 666-day fixed deposit account with Punjab National Bank.

FD account can be opened in PNB for a minimum period of 7 days

Punjab National Bank (PNB) offers FDs with a minimum term of 7 days. You can also open FDs with a maximum term of 10 years. It offers interest rates ranging from 6.50 per cent to 7.30 per cent on its 666-day FD scheme.

PNB FD rates 2026 for 666 days

Punjab National Bank is offering 6.50 per cent interest on FD accounts with a 666-day maturity period to customers up to 59 years of age. Additionally, the state-owned bank is offering 7.00 per cent interest on 666-day FD schemes for senior citizens aged 60 years and above. Punjab National Bank is offering 7.30 per cent interest on 666-day FD schemes for super senior citizens aged 80 years and above. These interest rates apply to deposits of less than Rs 3 crore.

What are the PNB FD interest rates for senior citizens?

Punjab National Bank offers senior citizens 0.50 per cent higher interest on FD accounts than regular citizens. This state-owned bank also offers super senior citizens 0.30 per cent higher interest on FD accounts than regular senior citizens. Punjab National Bank last revised its FD scheme interest rates on June 1, 2026.

FD interest rates depend on the repo rate

FD interest rates of Punjab National Bank (PNB) and other banks depend on the repo rate set by the Reserve Bank of India. The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee meets every two months to determine the repo rate, taking into account key factors such as the country's economy and inflation. The RBI last changed the repo rate on 5 December 2025, reducing it by 25 basis points to 5.25 per cent.

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