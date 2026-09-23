Mutual funds vs direct stocks: Expert explains which one is actually for you, check details

When investors plan to invest, the core trade-off is convenience vs control. Mutual funds offer built-in diversification managed by professionals, protecting investors from single-company collapses, while direct stock investing offers full control and potentially higher upside but also carries the risk of high volatility. Both mutual funds and direct stocks offer a path to build wealth through the financial markets, but experts say the best choice depends on which strategy an investor can stick with without panicking during market downturns.

Mutual Funds: Letting Someone Else Do the Picking

With a mutual fund, you hand your money to a professional who spreads it across many companies. The big win? A loss in one firm does not bring down the entire investment. To make this clear, let's suppose a person has Rs 1 lakh. Investing this amount in a single stock that loses 30 per cent results in a loss of Rs 30,000. But when you divide that amount into 20 stocks and a single stock drops 30 per cent, the total loss becomes just 1.5 per cent. Big difference.

According to Ramakant Yadav, Co-Founder & CTO, Scalar Field, that doesn't mean mutual funds are risk-free - they're not.

"They can still lose value, sometimes a lot, especially equity funds. Diversification stops one bad company from wrecking everything. It won't help if the entire market drops. So who's this for? Investors who don't have hours to spend researching companies. Those just starting out with smaller amounts. Anyone who doesn't yet know how to read a balance sheet. Basically, AMFI says the same thing - mutual funds make sense for market growth without doing all the homework," Ramakant Yadav added.

Direct Stocks: In Charge - For Better or Worse

Buying stocks directly means calling every shot. Which company, how much, when to buy, when to sell. It suits those who actually enjoy digging into a company's financials, understand what makes a business tick, and can read the room when an industry shifts. And the payoff can be huge. Putting Rs 1 lakh into a stock that grows 15 per cent a year for 10 years brings roughly Rs 4.05 lakh. At 10 per cent a year, it's about Rs 2.59 lakh.

But here's the part often forgotten: Still solid. If that stock drops 50 per cent, it needs to go up 100 per cent just to get back to even. Not 50 per cent, 100 per cent.

"That's the brutal math of losses, and it's exactly why picking the right stock (and knowing when to walk away) matters so much. For some real numbers - the Nifty 50 Total Return Index averaged 15.09 per cent a year over the 10 years up to February 27, 2026. Good run. But obviously, that's no promise it'll repeat," he added.

The Price of Convenience vs the Price of Getting It Wrong

Mutual funds charge a fee for managing the money. Direct stocks don't, but then the responsibility shifts to doing the work: watching the market and staying on top of things. Here's why that fee matters more than people think.

Take Rs 1 lakh growing at 12 per cent a year for 20 years - that turns into about Rs 9.65 lakh. Now just knock the return down to 11 per cent because of costs. Suddenly the figure drops to Rs 8.06 lakh. One measly percentage point costs Rs 1.59 lakh. That's compounding - small differences turn into big gaps over time.

"A quick clarification: direct stocks and "direct plan" mutual funds aren't the same thing. A direct mutual fund plan still has a manager running the show; it's just cheaper than the regular plan because it doesn't include a middleman commission," Yadav said.

Which One Should Investors Actually Pick?

According to experts, there's genuinely no right answer. Diversification and someone else handling the heavy lifting? Mutual funds are probably the better fit. Time, interest, and an actual enjoyment of researching companies? Direct stocks could work better.

"And honestly, a lot of investors just do both. A solid mutual fund portfolio can form the foundation, with a smaller chunk going into a few researched stocks worth believing in. At the end of the day, forget "which one makes more money." The real question is: which one can you stick with without panicking every time the market has a bad week?" he concluded.

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