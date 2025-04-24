Good news for Haryana govt employees as CM Saini announces DA hike by 2 per cent | Check effective date As per an official statement, the revised DA and DR will be given with the salary/pension of April 2025. The arrears for the period from January 2025 to March 2025 will be paid in May 2025, the statement added.

Chandigarh:

In a piece of good news for government employees and pensioners in the state, the Haryana government on Wednesday announced a 2 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners. As per an official statement, the DA and DR will be raised from the existing 53 per cent to 55 per cent of the basic pay.

This increase will be applicable from January 1, 2025, as per the official statement released by the government. The revised rates will be reflected in the salaries and pensions disbursed from April 2025. The arrears for the period between January and March 2025 will be paid in May 2025.

In another key development, the Haryana government has also opened the door for re-appointing retired government employees, if needed, to ensure the smooth functioning of departments. The final authority for approving such appointments will rest with the Chief Minister. This decision was made during the Cabinet meeting held on March 25, 2025.

It should be noted here that Haryana joins the ranks of several other states that have recently increased DA/DR, including Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Jharkhand, and Maharashtra. In these states too, the hikes ranged from 2 per cent or more, with arrears also being paid out to eligible beneficiaries.

What is Dearness Allowance?

Dearness Allowance (DA) is a crucial component of the salary structure for government employees and pensioners in India, aimed at cushioning the impact of inflation. It is paid as a percentage of the basic salary and is revised periodically to reflect changes in the cost of living, as indicated by the Consumer Price Index (CPI). The allowance is intended to help employees maintain their purchasing power despite rising prices.

Both central and state governments disburse DA to their respective employees, with revisions usually announced twice a year — in January and July. In the case of pensioners, this component is known as Dearness Relief (DR).

