7th Pay Commission panel formed in Kerala: Here's how it will benefit state govt employees

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO 7th Pay Commission panel formed in Kerala.

7th Pay Commission: In a piece of good news for the state government employees, the Kerala government on Wednesday constituted the 7th State Finance Commission, with a two-year tenure. The 7th Pay Commission panel, chaired by former Planning Board member K N Harilal, will comprise the Principal Secretary of Local Self-Government Department and the Additional Chief Secretary of Finance Department as members.

The move to constitute the 7th Pay Commission panel was taken by the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Kerala 7th Pay Commission: Check objectives

The Commission's primary objectives include reviewing the financial status of panchayats and municipalities, submitting recommendations, and determining the types of taxes, surcharges, cess, and fees that can be levied on these local bodies, according to a CMO release. Additionally, it will strive to enhance their financial positions.

7th Pay panel to formulate financial policy

In response to the challenges posed by urbanisation, the Commission will formulate a comprehensive financial policy to guide local governments.

This policy will also empower local governments to make effective contributions to disaster management, ensuring a more resilient and sustainable future for Kerala's communities.

(With inputs from PTI)