Central government employees, pensioners to get this month's salary on September 25, here's why

Salaries and pensions for all central government employees and pensioners will be credited in advance this month. According to the government, September salaries and pensions for the month of September, which are typically released at the end of the month, will be released on September 25, 2026. The decision has been taken in light of the proposed three-day bank strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) from September 28 to September 30, the Finance Ministry said. The strike, if it materialises, would coincide with the half-yearly closing of the banking sector. Banking transactions are expected to be affected during the strike.

The Ministry of Finance has approved the payment of salaries and pensions for September 2026 on Friday, September 25, 2026.

"...the Government has decided that the salary/wages/pensions of all Central Government Employees for the month of September 2026 may be drawn and disbursed by the Central Government offices (including Defence, Posts & Telecommunications) on September 25 2026 (Friday), " according to an office memorandum issued by the Controller General of Accounts under the Finance Ministry.

Which employees will get the benefit?

According to an official memorandum issued by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on September 23, the September salaries of all central government employees, including those in the defense, postal, and telecommunications departments, are expected to be released on September 25.

Furthermore, industrial workers' September salaries may also be released earlier that day. Central government pensioners' September 2026 pensions are also expected to be released on September 25 through banks and the Pay and Accounts Office (PAO).

Proposed bank strike

The bank strike is scheduled for September 28 through 30. This period coincides with the end of September and the final days of the current quarter. The government fears that disruptions in banking services could impact employee salaries and pensions, among other important payments. Therefore, ministries and departments have been advised to advance other payments and banking transactions scheduled for the last days of September, if possible.

The government has also clarified that salaries and pensions received on September 25 will be considered advance payments. Any discrepancy between the actual monthly amount and the amount received will be adjusted against the October 2026 salary.

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