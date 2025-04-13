Want to link your credit card to Google Pay? Know step-by-step process here Link credit card to Google Pay: You can now use your credit card to link with UPI payment apps and you can easily make secure and hassle-free payments at both offline stores and online platforms, just like a debit card.

Link credit card to Google Pay: UPI transactions are setting new records due to their convenient payment process. Apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm have played a key role in boosting digital payments. Earlier, most users linked their debit cards to these apps. But now, many platforms, including Google Pay, also allow users to link credit cards. However, for this you must have a RuPay credit card. These RuPay cards are issued by major public and private sector banks like SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB, Axis Bank, as well as various regional and cooperative banks.

If you have a RuPay credit card, you can easily make secure and hassle-free payments at both offline stores and online platforms using Google Pay. Here's how to link your RuPay credit card to Google Pay.

How to link RuPay credit card to Google Pay?

To start using your RuPay credit card for UPI transactions, you must first register on Google Pay using your official Gmail ID. Then follow the steps given below.

Open the Google Pay app on your smartphone.

Click on your profile picture, then go to 'Payment Methods'.

Select 'Add RuPay Credit Card' option.

Select your bank, and enter your card details (Card Number, CVV, Expiry Date).

Verify the card by entering the OTP received on your registered mobile number.

Set or confirm your UPI PIN for secure transactions.

Now, once you have completed the process of linking your RuPay debit credit card, you will be eligible to make UPI payments through QR code, UPI ID or merchant handle.

Do you need to pay a convenience fee?

UPI transactions made directly through bank accounts are free of cost. However, Google Pay has begun imposing a convenience fee on bill payments made via credit cards, including those issued under the RuPay network.

In March, UPI transactions in India reached an all-time high of Rs 24.77 lakh crore, marking a 12.7 per cent increase from February. Compared to the same period last year, this reflects a 25 per cent rise in total transaction value and nearly a 35 pr cent surge in the number of transactions.

Also Read: Industrial output growth eases to 6-month low of 2.9 pc in February

Also Read: Equity MF inflow drops for third consecutive month, AUM rises 1.87%: Here's what it means