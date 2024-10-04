SpiceJet clears four-month pending salary of employees after raising Rs 3,000 crore

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

Crisis-hit SpiceJet, which has recently raised Rs 3,000 crore, on Friday said it has cleared all pending salary and GST dues as well as deposited ten months' dues of provident fund. On September 23, the airline announced raising Rs 3,000 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) of shares.

An airline spokesperson said that within the first week of raising fresh funds, it has cleared all pending salary and GST dues and has made significant progress by depositing ten months' dues of PF. The process of clearing other outstanding dues is ongoing, he said in a statement.

Among other efforts, the airline has reached settlement with various aircraft lessors. SpiceJet has been facing multiple headwinds, including financial problems and legal woes. It is also operating with a reduced fleet. On Friday, shares of SpiceJet fell 4.25 per cent to close at Rs 62.79 apiece on BSE.

Last month, SpiceJet said it has cleared all its Goods and Services Tax (GST) dues. The airline, which raised Rs 3,000 crore through the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) route last week, had GST dues worth over Rs 145 crore. In a release, the carrier said it has cleared all the GST dues.

As per the preliminary placement document related to Rs 3,000 crore fund raise, the airline had GST dues of Rs 145.1 crore as on September 15. After receiving the fresh capital of Rs 3,000 crore, SpiceJet has also cleared salary dues of employees for July and August as well part of pending June salaries.

(With inputs from PTI)

