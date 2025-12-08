Speed limit on these expressways to be reduced to 75 km/hr from this date: Here's why The district administration has advised motorists to indulge in careful driving, as a temperature drop has led to a decline in visibility.

In the wake of low visibility and slippery roads during the winter season, the speed limit for light vehicles on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Yamuna Expressway has been reduced to 75 kilometres per hour (km/hr). Prior to this, light vehicles could run at a speed of 100 km/hr from December 15. According to officials, the speed limit for heavy vehicles has been kept at 60 km/hr on the Yamuna Expressway and 50 km/hr on the Noida Expressway. Notably, this comes as a general practice as the speed limit is usually lowered for two months starting December 15.

Revised limit to be visible on Google Maps

The Hindustan Times quotes Dr Pravin Ranjan Singh, deputy commissioner of police (Noida Traffic), saying, “A meeting will be conducted with the Noida Authority soon to review the situation, and the speed limit will be reduced. The revised limit will also be visible on Google Maps, an initiative taken in November, the road safety month.”

Senior Manager (Toll Operations) JK Sharma stated that safety advisories are being issued by toll plaza staff via public address systems. Sharma stressed that pamphlets are being distributed. To cope with the challenges emerging due to visibility issue, night-shift truckers are given tea breaks, and commercial vehicles are urged to install reflective tapes.

Sharma added that the staff members deployed at several plazas, including Agra, Mathura, and Jewar, are being sensitised regarding traffic rules, while patrol teams continuously monitor the expressway.

The district administration has advised motorists to indulge in careful driving, as a temperature drop has led to a decline in visibility. The administration said in a statement, “Drivers must ensure that fog lamps are in proper condition, check and replace worn-out wiper blades for clear windshields, and use defoggers to remove moisture from the rear glass.”

Violation of speeding norms

According to data from Noida traffic police, a total of 59,242 challans that were issued pertained to the violation of speeding norms between January and October in the year 2025. In the year 2024, 462 people lost their lives, while 966 sustained injuries in 1,165 accidents. Between January and August 2025, 797 accidents were recorded, resulting in 311 deaths and injuries to 585 people.