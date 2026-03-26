Petroleum, LPG supply fully secure, panic buying driven by 'deliberate misinformation': Petroleum Ministry

New Delhi:

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Thursday categorically stated that the country’s petroleum and LPG supplies remain fully secure and under control. The Ministry also stressed that all retail fuel outlets across the country are adequately stocked, and there is no shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG anywhere in India. It has also cautioned citizens against falling for what it described as a coordinated campaign of misinformation aimed at creating unnecessary panic. According to the Ministry, India continues to stand strong in terms of energy security.

"India is the world's 4th largest refiner and 5th largest exporter of petroleum products, supplying refined fuel to over 150 countries. Because India is a net exporter to the world, domestic petrol and diesel availability is structurally assured," the Ministry said in a release.

It said that more than one lakh fuel outlets are functioning normally, with uninterrupted supply and no directives for rationing.

According to the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, nearly two months of steady supply is available for every Indian citizen, regardless of what happens globally.

Panic buying driven by deliberate misinformation

While several countries are grappling with fuel shortages, price hikes, rationing measures, and even emergency declarations, India has not found it necessary to implement such steps. The Ministry clarified that isolated instances of long queues at certain petrol pumps were due to panic buying triggered by misleading content circulating on social media. Despite these temporary surges in demand, fuel supplies were maintained, with oil company depots operating through the night to replenish stocks. Additional measures have also been taken, including extending credit terms for petrol pump operators from 1 day to more than 3 days to ensure smooth availability.

Crude Oil Supply Remains Stable

Addressing concerns about global supply disruptions, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz, the Ministry stated that India is currently sourcing crude oil from more than 41 suppliers worldwide. The volumes being received exceed earlier levels that depended on the Strait, effectively offsetting any disruption. Indian refineries are operating at over 100 per cent utilisation, and crude supplies for the next 60 days have already been secured. The government has clearly stated that there is no supply gap.

ALSO READ | Cabinet clears modified regional air connectivity scheme UDAN with an outlay of Rs 28,840 crore