Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Business
  3. Cabinet clears modified regional air connectivity scheme UDAN with an outlay of Rs 28,840 crore

Cabinet clears modified regional air connectivity scheme UDAN with an outlay of Rs 28,840 crore

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: ,Updated:

Cabinet clears modified regional air connectivity scheme UDAN with an outlay of Rs 28,840 crore

Cabinet clears modified regional air connectivity scheme UDAN with an outlay of Rs 28,840 crore
Cabinet clears modified regional air connectivity scheme UDAN with an outlay of Rs 28,840 crore Image Source : Pixabay
New Delhi:

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the launch of the implementation of the modified regional connectivity scheme - UDAN. Sharing the details, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the scheme has been approved for a period of ten years, from the financial year 2026-27 to 2035-36, with a total outlay of Rs 28,840 crore, with budgetary support from the Government of India. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business
UDAN Flight Cabinet Flight
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\