Operation Sindoor: Over 400 flights cancelled, 27 airports closed amid rising India-Pak tensions | Check list Operation Sindoor: The shutdown of airports across the country is a precautionary security measure in response to broader national concerns, particularly due to escalating tensions along the India-Pakistan border.

New Delhi:

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, 27 airports across northern, western, and central India have been shut down until 5:29 am on Saturday (May 10), leading to major disruptions in air travel. As a result, Indian airlines have cancelled 430 flights, about 3 per cent of the country's total scheduled flights. Passengers are advised to confirm their flight status with airlines. Meanwhile, over 147 flights, roughly 17 per cent of daily air traffic, have also been cancelled by Pakistani carriers.

According to global flight tracking service Flightradar24, the airspace over Pakistan and India's western corridor, from Kashmir to Gujarat, was largely empty of civilian aircraft on Thursday. The airspace over India's western region from Pakistan to Kashmir and Gujarat, was free of civilian air traffic as airlines avoided the sensitive region.

Notably, tensions between India and Pakistan escalated on Thursday after Pakistan launched drone and missile attacks aimed at military installations in the Indian states of Jammu, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

Full list of airports shut in India

The affected Indian airports include:

Srinagar Jammu Leh Chandigarh Amritsar Ludhiana Patiala Bathinda Halwara Pathankot Bhuntar Shimla Gaggal Dharamshala Kishangarh Jaisalmer Jodhpur Bikaner Mundra Jamnagar Rajkot Porbandar Kandla Keshod Bhuj Gwalior Hindon

Airports primarily used for military charter operations have also been included in the shutdown. In a ripple effect, international carriers have begun altering their schedules, American Airlines, for instance, has cancelled its Delhi–New York flight, highlighting the global impact of the escalating conflict.

Airlines issue travel advisories

Meanwhile, airlines operating in India issued advisories for travelers. Air India informed passengers that they should arrive at the airports three hours before their flight times.

Air India's advisory mentioned that, due to an order from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security regarding enhanced security measures at airports, passengers across the country were encouraged to allow extra time for check-in and boarding, highlighting that check-in would close 75 minutes before departure.

A similar advisory has been issued by Akasa Airline too. In an X post, Akasa Air stated that due to enhanced security measures at all airports across India, passengers are advised to arrive at least three hours prior to their departure. This is to ensure a smooth check-in and boarding process. The airline emphasized the importance of carrying valid government-approved photo identification for airport entry. They also noted that in addition to checked baggage, passengers would be allowed only one handbag weighing up to 7 kilograms. Furthermore, it was mentioned that all passengers would be required to undergo secondary security checks before boarding.

Indigo Airlines announced that during these extraordinary times, heightened security measures were being implemented at all airports. The airline advised travelers to allow extra time for their journeys to accommodate security checks and formalities, expressing appreciation for their understanding and cooperation.

Also Read: Air India, Akasa Air, Indigo issue travel advisory amid escalating India-Pakistan tension

Also Read: Moment when Indian Army gave befitting reply to Pakistan's drone attacks, ceasefire violations | Watch