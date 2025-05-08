Air India issues travel advisory amid escalating India-Pakistan tension Enhanced security measures are being put in place across all airports in India amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. Considering this, Indian airlines have issued a travel advisory for travelers.

New Delhi:

On May 8, a significant escalation occurred as Pakistan launched drone and missile attacks targeting several Indian cities in the evening. In response, the Indian Armed Forces were reportedly retaliating with greater force. It was noted that India had also deployed its airforce in response to the Pakistani attacks and enhanced measures are being taken at Indian airports. Consequently, airlines operating in India issued advisories for travelers. Air India informed passengers that they should arrive at airports three hours prior to their flight times.

Air India

Air India's advisory mentioned that, due to an order from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security regarding enhanced security measures at airports, passengers across the country were encouraged to allow extra time for check-in and boarding, highlighting that check-in would close 75 minutes before departure.

Akasa Air

Similar advisory has been issue by Akasa airline too. Akasa Air in an X post stated that due to enhanced security measures at all airports across India, passengers are advised to arrive at least three hours prior to their departure. This is to ensure a smooth check-in and boarding process. The airline emphasized the importance of carrying valid government-approved photo identification for airport entry. They also noted that in addition to checked baggage, passengers would be allowed only one handbag weighing up to 7 kilograms. Furthermore, it was mentioned that all passengers would be required to undergo secondary security checks before boarding.

Indigo Airline

Indigo airline announced that during these extraordinary times, heightened security measures were being implemented at all airports. The airline advised travelers to allow extra time for their journeys to accommodate security checks and formalities, expressing appreciation for their understanding and cooperation.

