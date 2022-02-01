Mamata Banerjee criticizes Union Budget 2022, calls it 'Pegasus spin'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Howrah: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference at Nabanna

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday criticized the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament. Calling it 'Pegasus Spin Budget', she claimed that it has nothing for the common people.

"Budget has zero for common people, who are getting crushed by unemployment and inflation. Government is lost in big words signifying nothing - A Pegasus Spin Budget", she tweeted.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget in Parliament and said the country's economic growth is expected at 9. 2 per cent in the current financial year, on the back of a sharp rebound in the economy.

Following this, many opposition leaders came forward to criticize the budget, including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Bhupesh Baghel, Shashi Tharoor and Sachin Pilot, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. The most common argument by the opposition says that the budget didn't include sufficient allocations for the poor, middle class and farmers.

