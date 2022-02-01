Tuesday, February 01, 2022
     
Mamata Banerjee criticizes Union Budget 2022, calls it 'Pegasus spin'

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 01, 2022 16:23 IST
Image Source : PTI

Howrah: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference at Nabanna

Highlights

  • West Bengal CM Mamata criticized the Union Budget 2022.
  • She termed it as a 'Pegasus Spin Budget'.
  • She he claimed that it has nothing for the common people.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday criticized the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament. Calling it 'Pegasus Spin Budget', she claimed that it has nothing for the common people.

"Budget has zero for common people, who are getting crushed by unemployment and inflation. Government is lost in big words signifying nothing - A Pegasus Spin Budget", she tweeted.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget in Parliament and said the country's economic growth is expected at 9. 2 per cent in the current financial year, on the back of a sharp rebound in the economy.

Following this, many opposition leaders came forward to criticize the budget, including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Bhupesh Baghel, Shashi Tharoor and Sachin Pilot, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. The most common argument by the opposition says that the budget didn't include sufficient allocations for the poor, middle class and farmers.

