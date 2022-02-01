Budget 2022: Govt to set up task force on animation visual effects to promote gaming industry

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gestures as she presents the Union Budget 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha, at Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, during the presentation of the annual budget 2022, said that the government has proposed to set up a specialized task force for the promotion of the animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics (AVGC) industry.

In her Union Budget 2022-23 presentation, she also said states will be encouraged to adopt Unique Land Parcel Identification Number to facilitate IT-based management of land records.

UDYAM, e-SHRAM, National Career Service, ASEEM portals will be interlinked and their scope will be widened with live organic databases.

Budget 2022-2023: Full Coverage

Also Read | Nothing for middle class, poor: Rahul Gandhi slams 'M0di G0vt's Zer0 Sum Budget'

Latest Business News