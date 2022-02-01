Budget 2022: Govt to set up task force on animation visual effects to promote gaming industry

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, during the presentation of the annual budget 2022, said that the government has proposed to set up a specialized task force for the promotion of the animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics (AVGC) industry.
In her Union Budget 2022-23 presentation, she also said states will be encouraged to adopt Unique Land Parcel Identification Number to facilitate IT-based management of land records.
UDYAM, e-SHRAM, National Career Service, ASEEM portals will be interlinked and their scope will be widened with live organic databases.
