India, Nepal launch UPI-based cross-border money transfer system: How can users send funds instantly?

New Delhi:

In a significant step towards strengthening digital connectivity and financial integration, India and Nepal have launched a UPI-based cross-border money transfer system, allowing people in both countries to send and receive money instantly through mobile applications and digital wallets. The Ministry of Finance announced on Thursday that the new Person-to-Person (P2P) cross-border remittance facility became operational on June 6. The initiative is aimed at making payments and money transfers easier for people living near the India-Nepal border, business communities and travellers moving between the two countries.

Instant money transfers facility

The newly launched system establishes a direct connection between India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Nepal's National Payments Interface (NPI). With this integration, users in both countries can transfer money instantly using mobile banking applications and digital wallets without relying on traditional remittance channels. The move is expected to make cross-border transactions faster, more convenient and more accessible for millions of people.

Finance ministry highlights benefits of the initiative

In a statement, the Finance Ministry described the UPI-NPI linkage as a major advancement in financial inclusion and digital cooperation between the two neighbouring nations. According to the ministry, the initiative will help deepen economic and technological ties between India and Nepal while supporting regional goals of promoting secure, affordable and efficient cross-border payments. The ministry also noted that the system is expected to strengthen the long-standing social, cultural and economic relationships shared by the two countries.

NPCI and Nepal Clearing House collaborate on the project

The technical integration was completed through collaboration between the National Payments Corporation of India's international arm, NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), and Nepal Clearing House Limited (NCHL). Officials said the initiative will improve financial inclusion, encourage digital and economic integration and enhance convenience for travellers, businesses and individuals who regularly engage in cross-border transactions.

Why this matters for border communities and businesses

The new remittance system is expected to significantly benefit people living in border regions, where frequent movement of individuals, goods and services takes place between India and Nepal.

Business owners, students, migrant workers and tourists can now transfer funds more efficiently, reducing dependency on traditional money transfer methods that are often time-consuming and expensive. The seamless payment infrastructure is also expected to support growing trade and economic activity between the two countries.

UPI continues to expand its global footprint

India's UPI has emerged as one of the world's most successful real-time payment systems and is widely used for everyday transactions across the country. Apart from money transfers, UPI enables users to make utility bill payments, mobile and DTH recharges, FASTag payments, merchant transactions and a range of other digital services. The latest Nepal integration marks another milestone in India's efforts to expand the global reach of its digital payment ecosystem.

What the UPI-NPI link means for the future

The India-Nepal payment corridor demonstrates how digital public infrastructure can simplify international transactions and improve financial access. As more countries explore partnerships with India's digital payment framework, such integrations could pave the way for a more connected and efficient regional payment network across South Asia.

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