India, Canada seal USD 2.6 billion uranium deal - Here's why the pact matters

Mumbai:

India and Canada on Monday sealed key agreements on uranium and critical mineral supplies, while also vowing to conclude a comprehensive economic partnership agreement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney finalised a new framework to strengthen bilateral ties, including a target to raise annual trade to USD 50 billion by 2030. A central highlight of the discussions was the USD 2.6 billion uranium supply agreement, under which Canada will support India’s civil nuclear energy sector.

Here’s why the uranium deal is significant for India:

Strengthens India’s Nuclear Energy Programme

As India depends heavily on imported uranium to fuel its nuclear reactors, the agreement ensures a stable and reliable uranium supply for reactors.

Enhances Energy Security

India imports a substantial portion of its energy requirements. Securing uranium from Canada diversifies India’s energy sources and reduces dependence on any single supplier.

Canada, being one of the world’s largest uranium producers, serves as a dependable long-term partner in this strategic sector.

Supports Clean Energy and Climate Goals

Nuclear energy is a low-carbon power source. The uranium deal strengthens India’s ability to scale up clean energy production without compromising baseload power stability.

This is critical as India continues to balance economic growth with environmental sustainability.

Improves Reactor Efficiency and Capacity Utilisation

In the past, Indian nuclear plants operated below optimal capacity due to uranium shortages. A steady and assured supply will enable higher plant load factors and better operational efficiency at existing reactors.

Supports India’s Three-Stage Nuclear Programme

India’s long-term nuclear strategy follows a three-stage programme aimed at eventually utilising its vast thorium reserves. Adequate uranium supply during the first stage, which involves pressurised heavy water reactors, is essential to sustain this transition.

The Canada agreement helps maintain momentum in this broader nuclear roadmap and strengthens India’s long-term energy strategy.