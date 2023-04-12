Follow us on Image Source : HTTPS://WWW.HINDUSTANPETROLEUM.COM/PAGE How to book LPG cylinder through WhatsApp: Steps to do it

Gas companies have recently introduced a convenient change that allows customers to book refills for their LPG cylinders through WhatsApp. This new method aims to simplify the process for customers and enhance their overall experience.

Customers usually book their LPG gas cylinders in a number of ways, such as by calling the Gas agency number or their agency or distributor, or by going to the company’s website and placing an order there. Now, they can also book the cylinder by sending a text message to the company’s WhatsApp number.

Follow these steps to book LPG cylinders through WhatsApp as an Indane customer:

If you are an Indane customer, you can call the new number 7718955555 to book an LPG cylinder. You can also book through the app WhatsApp. On WhatsApp Messenger, type REFILL and send it to 7588888824. The customer will only be able to send the message from the mobile number that is registered with the company.

Follow these steps to book LPG cylinders through WhatsApp if you are an HP customer:

If you want to book an HP Gas Cylinder, you can send a message to 9222201122 using WhatsApp. You need to type BOOK and send it to this number. When you book, you will be asked for certain information. This number can also be used to find out about many other services including your LPG quota, LPG ID, LPG subsidy, and so on.

