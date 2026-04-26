How much luggage can you carry on Indian trains? Check rules for 1A, 2A, 3A, and SL coaches

New Delhi:

With the comfort and convenience of rail passengers in mind, Indian Railways has established specific regulations regarding the carriage of luggage on trains. Under these rules, passengers are permitted to carry luggage up to a prescribed limit per seat, depending on the specific class of coach they are traveling in. If a passenger is found carrying luggage exceeding this stipulated limit, a fine is levied based on both the distance of the journey (in km) and the weight of the excess luggage. The Railways introduced these regulations primarily for the benefit of passengers, aiming to ensure that co-passengers do not face inconveniences during the journey, that boarding and alighting remain hassle-free, and that there is no compromise on safety standards.

Luggage limit

According to Indian Railways' regulations, a passenger traveling in the General Class is permitted to carry a maximum of 35 kilograms of luggage (including bags, suitcases, and trolleys). Similarly, for the Sleeper Class and Third AC coaches, this limit has been set at 40 kg. For the Second AC Class, the limit is set at 50 kilograms per passenger, while for the First AC Class, the luggage allowance is fixed at 70 kilograms per passenger.

Class Max weight allowed AC First Class (1A) Up to 70 kg AC 2-TIER (2A) Up to 50 kg AC 3-TIER (3A) Up to 40 kg Sleeper Class (SL) Up to 40 kg Second Sitting (2S)/General Up to 35 kg

These limits apply specifically to passengers holding a valid ticket. For instance, if you are traveling in a Third AC coach with four other family members—including two children under the age of five—the combined weight of your luggage must not exceed 120 kg.

What to do if you have excess luggage?

If a passenger is found traveling with luggage that exceeds the prescribed weight limit, a fine is imposed based on the distance of the journey (in km) and the weight of the excess luggage.

According to railway regulations, if you are carrying luggage that exceeds the permissible limit, you should visit the Railway Parcel Department to book it officially. Once booked, your luggage will be stowed in the designated luggage coach (typically located at the rear of the train) and unloaded for you at your destination station.

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