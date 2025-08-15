GST Reforms: Finance Ministry proposes 2-slab rate structure, reduction of taxes after PM Modi's I-Day speech Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation on the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day, announced that the next generation of GST reforms will be introduced this Diwali.

New Delhi:

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the importance of the next generation of reforms under Goods and Services Tax, the Finance Ministry proposed a two-slab GST rate structure along with special rates for select items. According to the information shared, the Central Government has sent its proposal on GST rate rationalisation and reforms to the Group of Ministers (GoM) constituted by the GST Council to examine this issue.

PM Modi Announces GST Reforms

In his address to the nation on the 79th Independence Day, PM Modi announced that GST reforms will lower the tax burden substantially and benefit small industries. He also said that these reforms will be implemented by Diwali.

Soon after the announcement, the finance ministry shared its proposal with the GoM. According to a post on X, the reforms rest on three pillars:

Structural reforms

Rate rationalisation

Ease of living

Currently, GST has a 4-tier structure with rates of 5, 12, 18, and 28 per cent. However, the government has now proposed a reduction in slabs. The Centre has proposed moving towards a simple tax with two slabs - standard and merit.

Special rates on select few items

The proposal includes a reduction of taxes on common man items and aspirational goods.

"This would enhance affordability, boost consumption, and make essential and aspirational goods more accessible to a wider population," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the decision has been taken with the aim of building a constructive, inclusive, and consensus-based dialogue among all stakeholders.

The GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and comprising state ministers, is expected to meet in September to discuss the GoM proposal on rate rationalisation.

Earlier, PM Modi said that the time has come to undertake reforms in GST as the indirect tax regime has completed 8 years.

GST, which subsumed a host of taxes and local levies, was rolled out on July 1, 2017.