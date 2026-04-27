Ganga Expressway being developed as integrated manufacturing and logistics cluster - Check details

Greater Noida:

The Ganga Expressway is being built under the design, build, finance, operate, transfer (DBFOT) (toll) basis, and the Uttar Pradesh government is planning to develop it as an "expressway-cum-industrial corridor" model. According to an official statement, the expressway, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 29, will be developed as an "expressway-cum-industrial corridor" model. The statement said that the expressway is being developed as an Integrated Manufacturing and Logistics Cluster (IMLC). The 594 km-long Ganga Expressway will have 12 industrial nodes, and for this, 6.508 acres of land have been identified.

987 investment proposals received

According to the statement, 987 investment proposals have been received so far. Through this, the government is targeting nearly Rs 47,000 crore in investments. This initiative will create a new industrial development network across 12 districts.

These nodes will be in Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Raebareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj.

Key things to know about Ganga Expressway

The expressway is a six-lane, expandable to eight lanes, and all its structures have been constructed to accommodate an eight-lane width. The expressway's ROW (right-of-way) is 120 meters wide. A 3.75-meter-wide service road has been constructed on one side of the expressway in a staggered manner to provide convenient transportation for residents of villages surrounding the project area.

The expressway will significantly reduce the distance between Meerut and Prayagraj. The journey from Meerut to Prayagraj, which previously took 12-14 hours, will now be reduced to just 6-7 hours.

The Ganga Expressway will be the third expressway in Uttar Pradesh where fighter jets and cargo planes can land. A three-and-a-half kilometer-long runway has been built for this purpose in Shahjahanpur district.

If you travel from Meerut to Prayagraj by car, jeep, or other small vehicles, you may have to pay a toll of Rs 1,515. The estimated toll rate for cars and light vehicles on the Ganga Expressway is Rs 2.55 per kilometre. This means you will have to pay approximately Rs 1,515 for a car trip from Meerut to Prayagraj.

The maximum speed on the Ganga Expressway will be 120 kilometres per hour. Vehicles will be digitally recorded at the expressway's entry points, allowing for the entire journey to be tracked.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)