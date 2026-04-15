Delhi-NCR records 26% YoY growth in new residential launches in Jan-Mar quarter of 2026

New Delhi:

Following a long phase of prudence, where launches were well-thought-out and risks were carefully assessed, the residential real estate market in Delhi-NCR seems to have picked up its pace once again. As per the Cushman & Wakefield report on ‘Delhi-NCR Residential Q1 2026’, there is a reported 26 per cent year-over-year (YoY) growth in the number of launches. NCR recorded 9,677 new residential unit launches in Q1 2026, marking a 32 per cent fall over the previous quarter, and 26 per cent higher on a YoY basis. The majority of the launches in Q1-26 were in peripheral locations, including Manesar (38 per cent), Dwarka Expressway (36 per cent), and New Gurgaon (20 per cent). This makes the January-March quarter of 2026 the best first quarter for unit launches since 2015.

Measured expansion closely aligned with absorption

This is not an indiscriminate surge, but a measured expansion that appears closely aligned with absorption trends seen over the past few quarters. Gurugram is the nucleus of this growth story, with 73 per cent of launches in the quarter. Infra corridors like Dwarka Expressway and Southern Peripheral Road have started to live up to their promises, making development clearer in these pockets. Dwarka Expressway saw the addition of 2,500 units in the quarter, affirming itself as NCR’s most active residential infra corridor due to better airport accessibility, integration with UER-II, and lower prices than central Gurugram.

“What we are seeing in Gurugram is not just an expansion of supply, but a sharper alignment of product with evolving buyer expectations. Micro-markets such as the Golf Course Extension Road, Southern Peripheral Road, New Gurgaon, and Dwarka Expressway are benefiting from a rare convergence of infrastructure readiness and lifestyle planning. At the same time, markets like South Delhi continue to hold enduring value, especially for buyers seeking established social ecosystems. The demand across these locations is nuanced, but the underlying sentiment is clear: buyers are prioritising liveability, connectivity, and long-term appreciation,” said Dr Gautam Kanodia, Founder, KREEVA and Kanodia Group.

Gurugram’s shift from a somewhat fragmented growth pattern to a more structured, corridor-led expansion is shaping both supply and buyer preference in a more predictable way. The new growth corridors have been attracting most of the investment, largely owing to the planned density and the creation of a sustainable ecosystem. On the other hand, there is also an existing market in places like Old Gurgaon, especially in the 14th sector of the city. These are characterised by existing social infrastructure and a varied clientele base, making them suitable for redevelopment initiatives and limited offerings.

New corridors getting attention

According to Pankaj Jain, Founder and CMD, SPJ Group, while new corridors are rightly getting attention, there is a compelling case for looking at established sectors in Gurugram, particularly areas like Old Gurgaon.

"The region offers a depth of social infrastructure and a diverse demographic mix that newer sectors are still building toward. What makes it interesting today is that it remains relatively untapped from a redevelopment and organised supply perspective. As demand becomes more discerning, such micro-markets could see a quiet but meaningful resurgence, especially among buyers who value centrality and familiarity over purely new-age developments,” Jain added.

Ashwani Kumar of Pyramid Infratech is of the view that the current momentum in Gurugram reflects a more mature market dynamic, where supply is increasingly following demonstrated demand rather than anticipated trends.

"Developers are being more intentional about where and what they launch, with a clear focus on infrastructure-backed micro-markets. Corridors like South Gurugram, Dwarka Expressway and SPR are naturally leading this shift, but the larger story is about confidence returning to the market in a structured way. For developers, this is less about aggressive expansion and more about participating in a growth cycle that is both sustainable and demand-driven,” Kumar concluded.

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