Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS: Know travel time, list of stations and ticket prices | Details

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor on Sunday (January 5). The new 13-kilometre Delhi section of the Namo Bharat corridor between Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar will reduce travel time by one-third, enabling commuters to travel from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South in just under 40 minutes.

This new launch also marked the first Namo Bharat connectivity in the capital city of Delhi. The passenger operations will commence from 5 pm onwards today and the trains will be available to the public at a frequency of 15 minutes.

List of stations on Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS

The 55-km RRTS corridor between New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South, with 11 stations, has become operational. The stations on Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS are New Ashok Nagar, Anand Vihar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Muradnagar, Modi Nagar South, Modi Nagar North, and Meerut South.

Earlier, Sahibabad was the first station, and Meerut was the last station on the Delhi-Meerut rapid route. According to the official website of Meerut Metro, there were nine operational stations along the 42 km route. With the inauguration of two new stations, New Ashok Nagar and Anand Vihar, in Delhi, it extended to 55 km, with a total of 11 stations.

Upcoming station on Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS

The other two RRTS stations in Delhi, Sarai Kale Khan and Jangpura, are expected to begin operations by April and May 2025, respectively. On the other end, the plans are for extending it from Meerut South to Modipuram Depot, via Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul, and Modipuram.

Of the newly inaugurated 13 km section, six km is underground and includes a prominent station on the corridor, Anand Vihar.

This marks the first time that Namo Bharat trains will operate in an underground section, the officials stated.

As a special arrangement for vehicle and pedestrian movement at this station, three bridges, have been constructed over the Ghazipur drain. Two of these bridges will facilitate vehicle entry and exit, while one will be exclusively for pedestrians.

Once the entire Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor becomes operational, it is expected to remove over one lakh private vehicles from the roads and reduce carbon emissions by 2.5 lakh tonnes annually

Spanning 82 km, the Namo Bharat corridor begins at Sarai Kale Khan in New Delhi and ends at Modipuram in Meerut. It will feature 16 Namo Bharat stations and nine additional stations for the Meerut Metro, offering a comprehensive and transformative regional transit solution.

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS fare

As per the officials, the fare from New Ashok Nagar station to Meerut South is Rs 150 for standard coach and Rs 225 for premium coach. The minimum fare for travelling will be Rs 20 for standard coach and Rs 30 for premium coach.

Passengers can purchase Digital QR code-based tickets via the 'RapidX Connect' mobile application or use any National Common Mobility Card (NCMC). Ticket are available for purchase at ticket counters across all stations on the route.

Alternatively, passengers can generate paper QR code-based tickets through Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs) installed at stations. TVMs accept payment through credit/debit/prepaid cards or cash. Paper tickets can also be bought directly from ticket counters at any station.

Key facilities

The Namo Bharat project has been designed with passenger convenience at its core.

Namo Bharat station premises offer free drinking water and washrooms.

The new Namo Bharat trains will also have a dedicated women's coach.

The trains will have reserved seating for women, elderly, and Divyaangjans.

Inside the Namo Bharat trains, specific spaces have been provided for wheelchairs and stretchers.

A train attendant is available on each train to assist and ensure the convenience of all passengers.

A panic button has been provided inside the coach and on the platform screen doors to request help in case of an emergency.

(With PTI inputs)

