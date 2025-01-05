India becomes world’s third-largest Metro network, achieves milestone of 1000 kms

Follow us on Image Source : X India's metro network reaches 1000 kms

India now has the world’s 3rd largest Metro network! The metro rail network in India has increased to 1000 km. With such a large network, India has become the country with the third largest metro rail network in the world after China and America. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the extension of Delhi Metro's Magenta Line today. He will also inaugurate the 13 km long section of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor built between Sahibabad in UP and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi.

PM Modi to inaugurate Namo Bharat corridor today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the additional 13 kilometre Delhi section of Namo Bharat corridor between Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar on Sunday, officials said. The inauguration will take place around 11 am and PM Modi will likely to travel from Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar.

The passenger operations will commence from 5 pm onwards on Sunday and trains will be available to the public at a frequency of 15 minutes. The fare from New Ashok Nagar station to Meerut South is Rs 150 for standard coach and Rs 225 for premium coach, they said.

Of the newly inaugurated 13 km section, six km is underground and includes a prominent station on the corridor, Anand Vihar. This marks the first time that Namo Bharat trains will operate in an underground section, the officials stated.

Namo Bharat trains served 50 lakh commuters

With this inauguration, Namo Bharat trains will now arrive in Delhi. The Prime Minister inaugurated the 17 km priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot on October 20 last year.

To date, Namo Bharat trains have served over 50 lakh commuters. Further construction in other sections -- New Ashok Nagar-Sarai Kale Khan and Meerut South-Modipuram -- is progressing at a rapid pace, they said.

Anand Vihar underground station is one of the largest stations on the Namo Bharat corridor. Commuters will be able to travel from here to Meerut South in just 35 minutes.

As a special arrangement for the movement of vehicles and pedestrians at this station, three bridges have been built over the Ghazipur drain. Two of these bridges are to be used for vehicle entry and exit, while one is exclusively for pedestrians, they said.