PM Modi takes ride on Namo Bharat train, interacts with school students | Video

In a key moment for India’s urban transportation sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took a ride aboard the Namo Bharat Train, part of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). The Prime Minister traveled from Sahibabad RRTS Station to New Ashok Nagar RRTS Station, engaging with commuters and school children during the journey. His interaction with the young passengers was a highlight, as he encouraged them to embrace sustainable modes of transport and focus on their education.

The ride on the Namo Bharat Train, named after PM Modi, marks a significant milestone in the development of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor, aimed at revolutionizing travel between Delhi and Meerut. The 82-kilometer corridor will offer fast, reliable, and eco-friendly transportation, easing traffic congestion and significantly reducing travel time in the National Capital Region (NCR).

During his ride, Prime Minister Modi took time to meet and interact with schoolchildren traveling on the train. The children, who were visibly excited to meet the Prime Minister, expressed their appreciation for the new mode of transport. Modi encouraged them to pursue their studies diligently and emphasized the importance of sustainable and modern infrastructure for India’s future.

Inauguration of Namo Bharat Corridor

During the event, PM Modi also inaugurated a 13-kilometer stretch of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor, constructed at a cost of ₹4,600 crores. This stretch provides Delhi with its first-ever Namo Bharat connectivity, making travel between Delhi and Meerut much easier and faster. With this, the total operational length of the Namo Bharat Corridor will increase to 55 kilometers, with 11 stations. The new stretch connects Meerut directly to Delhi, cutting travel time by one-third, allowing commuters to travel from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South in just 40 minutes.

Previously, PM Modi had inaugurated a 17-kilometer section between Sahibabad and Duha Depot in October 2024. Currently, a 42-kilometer section of the corridor, connecting Sahibabad and Meerut South, is operational, with a total of nine stations.

Expansion of Delhi metro and other initiatives

In addition to the Namo Bharat project, PM Modi also inaugurated a 2.8-kilometer stretch of the Delhi Metro Phase 4. The stretch between Janakpuri and Krishna Park, costing Rs 1,200 crores, will benefit various parts of West Delhi. Moreover, he laid the foundation stone for the Rithala-Kundli corridor, a 26.5-kilometer stretch that will enhance connectivity between Delhi and Haryana, improving mobility in the northern NCR.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for the Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) in Rohini, with an investment of ₹185 crores, contributing to the growth of India’s traditional medicine research.

These projects reflect the government's commitment to enhancing urban infrastructure, improving mobility, and promoting sustainable growth across the NCR and beyond.