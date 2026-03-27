Delhi-Dehradun expressway expected to open for public in early April, preparations in full swing

New Delhi:

The much-awaited Dehradun-Delhi Expressway is expected to be inaugurated soon. According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi may visit Dehradun in the first week of April to inaugurate the expressway. Reports suggest that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has indicated that four packages of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway are fully ready for inauguration. This section extends from Khekra near the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) to the Saharanpur Bypass. The Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand also recently reviewed the project. According to an official, the inauguration ceremony will be held at the Forest Research Institute, Dehradun, and preparations are underway in full swing.

Once operational, the travel time between Delhi and Dehradun is expected to come down to 2.5 hours from 6 hours.

Preparations speed up

Helipads are being built along the expressway to facilitate PM Modi's arrival.

Cleaning and painting work has also started.

NHAI officials are busy removing the garbage lying along the expressway.

There is a possibility of a public meeting of the Prime Minister at the time of the inauguration.

Earlier, three helipads were built near the toll plaza at Ganeshpur. Now, work has started to build three more helipads from the expressway towards Dehradun.

A total of six helipads are being prepared to ensure all arrangements for PM Modi's arrival are complete.

Prime Minister may travel on an elevated road

During the inauguration, it is believed that PM Modi may travel by car on the elevated road. This elevated road has been built in Mohand, keeping wildlife protection in mind. Additionally, PM Modi may also visit the Maa Daat Kali Temple. However, it is worth noting that no official confirmation regarding the inauguration of the Dehradun-Delhi Expressway has yet been received from the Prime Minister's Office. The final date and program outline are expected to be clear soon.