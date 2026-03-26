Amir Chand Vs Sai Parenteral Vs Powerica IPO GMP today, subscription status and other details

Mumbai:

Amid stock market volatility, three initial public offerings (IPOs) are open for subscription. These IPOs are - Powerica Ltd, Sai Parenteral and Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports). The three-day subscription window of these public issues will close on March 27, 2026. As tomorrow is the last day for subscription, investors will be closely monitoring grey market premiums (GMPs) along with key details like price bands, lot sizes, and the subscription window. The GMP is the unofficial premium at which an IPO's shares are traded before their formal listing on the stock exchange. Let's take a look at the latest details on these three IPOs.

Powerica IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Powerica's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 1. Considering the upper price band of Rs 395, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 396, reflecting a grey market premium of 0.25 per cent.

Sai Parenteral IPO GMP Today

Sai Parenteral's grey market premium (GMP) on Thursday stood at Rs 0. The upper price band of the issue is Rs 392, and the shares are expected to make a flat debut, reflecting a grey market premium of 0 per cent.

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO GMP Today

Amir Chand Jagdish's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium of Rs 6.5. Considering the upper price band of Rs 212, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 2218.5, reflecting a grey market premium of 3.07 per cent.

Powerica IPO Subscription Status

According to details available with the NSE, Powerica's IPO received bids for 5,22,995 shares against 2,05,55,171 shares on offer. Retail individual investors' portion subscribed 4 per cent, and the category for non-institutional investors received 1 per cent subscription.

Sai Parenteral IPO Subscription Status

The issue was subscribed to 41 per cent on the second day of the share sale on Wednesday. The IPO received bids for 30,82,788 shares against 75,22,486 shares on offer. The category for non-institutional investors was subscribed to 1.01 times. The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 60 per cent subscription, and the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion fetched 5 per cent bidding.

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO Subscription Status

The initial share sale of the basmati rice exporter received 1.47 times subscription on Wednesday. The Rs 440-crore initial public offer (IPO) got bids for 2,77,21,680 shares against 1,89,05,270 shares on offer. The quota for non-institutional investors attracted 5.24 times the number of subscriptions. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 78 per cent subscription, while the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category received 56 per cent.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)