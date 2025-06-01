Commercial LPG cylinder price slashed by Rs 24 | Check revised rates here There is no change in the cost of domestic LPG cylinders used for household cooking.

New Delhi:

Oil marketing companies have reduced the price of a 19 kg LPG gas cylinder by Rs 24, providing relief to commercial consumers across the country. The revised prices will bring relief to restaurants, hotels, and other commercial establishments, which rely heavily on 19-kg LPG cylinders for their daily operations.

The new prices will come into effect from June 1. The retail price for a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder now stands at Rs 1,723.50.

Here are the latest prices for a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in major cities:

Delhi: Rs 1,723.50

Kolkata: Rs 1,826

Mumbai: Rs 1,674.50

Chennai: Rs 1,881

This marks the third consecutive monthly cut in commercial LPG prices. At the start of May, public sector oil companies had reduced the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 14.50. Prior to that, on April 1, prices were slashed by Rs 41 per cylinder.

No changes in LPG domestic cylinder price

There has been no change in the price of domestic LPG cylinders used for household cooking in this revision. In March, the BJP-led Union government raised the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50, attributing the hike to a surge in global crude oil prices following tariff announcements by US President Donald Trump.

LPG prices differ across states due to varying local taxes and transportation charges. While the reduction is modest, it offers some financial relief to businesses nationwide.

It is pertinent to mention that state-run oil companies, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), revise the prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and cooking gas on the first day of each month. These revisions are based on the average international benchmark fuel prices and fluctuations in the foreign exchange rate.

