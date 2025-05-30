This smallcap stock ends the volatile session in green - Here's why Stock markets closed lower in a range-bound trade on Friday following losses in IT shares and sluggish trends in Asian markets due to trade uncertainty after a US appeals court temporarily reinstated reciprocal tariffs.

Mumbai:

The shares of denim fabric manufacturer Vishal Fabrics Ltd ended the volatile session in the green territory as the company has informed exchanges that its fundraising committee has approved the allotment of equity shares having face value of Rs 5 each, upon part conversion of 69,32,824 warrants out of total 1,50,00,000 warrants applied by Elysian Wealth Fund (formerly known as Silver Stallion Limited). The counter started the session at Rs 30 and touched a high of Rs 30.50 before closing at Rs 30.10.

Quarterly Results

The company has announced its financial results and said that its profit rose by 13 per cent to Rs 28.84 crore in the January-March quarter of FY25, despite global challenges and industry headwinds. The firm had reported a net profit of Rs 21.13 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full year, total income of the company rose to Rs 1,521.43 crore in 2024-25. This is a gain of 5 per cent from Rs 1,451.29 crore in FY24.

“Despite global challenges and industry headwinds, our focus on efficiency, quality, and customer satisfaction has enabled us to achieve consistent growth,” Dharmesh Dattani, CFO of Vishal Fabrics Limited, said.



Stock Market Today

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 182.01 points or 0.22 per cent to settle at 81,451.01. During the day, it dropped 346.57 points or 0.42 per cent to 81,286.45.

The NSE Nifty dipped 82.90 points or 0.33 per cent to 24,750.70.

Investors also turned cautious ahead of the release of domestic GDP data post-market hours, analysts said.

Among Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Asian Paints, NTPC, Infosys, Nestle, Sun Pharma, and Tata Steel were the major laggards.

Eternal, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finserv were the gainers.

With PTI inputs