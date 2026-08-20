Lalithaa Jewellery IPO allotment expected today, here's step-by-step guide to check status online

The public issue of Lalithaa Jewellery Mart received a strong response from investors, with a 62.97 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Wednesday. According to the data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the IPO got bids for 3,95,22,17,604 shares against 6,27,61,403 shares on offer. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) bid for 145.38 times the shares reserved for them. The non-institutional category was subscribed 73.90 times, and the retail portion received 11.81 times subscription. Now, all eyes are on the allotment of shares, which is expected to be finalised today.

Lalithaa Jewellery IPO Allotment on NSE

Step 1: Visit the official website of the NSE allotment status page or click here https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2: Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3: Choose ‘Lalithaa Jewellery’ in Select Symbol

Step 4: Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5: Click on Submit.

The allotment status of the Lalithaa Jewellery IPO will be displayed on the screen.

Lalithaa Jewellery allotment status on BSE: Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Visit the official BSE website or click the direct link: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Step 2: Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'

Step 3: Select 'Issue Name' (Lalithaa Jewellery IPO in this case).

Step 4: Provide all details, like the application number or PAN, to proceed further.

Step 5: Click 'submit'.

The status of your Lalithaa Jewellery IPO allotment will appear on the screen.

Lalithaa Jewellery IPO Allotment Status on MUFG Intime

Step 1: Visit the official website of the registrar — https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.

Step 2: Select 'Lalithaa Jewellery' in the company dropdown menu.

Step 3: Bidders then have to provide details like PAN, application number, or account details

Step 4: Click on the 'Search' option

The status of your Lalithaa Jewellery IPO application will appear on the screen.

Lalithaa Jewellery IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Lalithaa Jewellery's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 60. Considering the upper price band of Rs 201, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 261, reflecting a grey market premium of 29.85 per cent.

The shares of these companies are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE on August 24.

The initial share sale of Horizon Industrial Parks Ltd was subscribed 1.45 times on the last day of bidding on Wednesday. Here's how to check the allotment status.

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO Allotment on NSE

Step 1: Visit the official website of the NSE allotment status page or click here https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2: Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3: Choose ‘Horizon Industrial Parks’ in Select Symbol

Step 4: Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5: Click on Submit.

The allotment status of the Horizon Industrial Parks IPO will be displayed on the screen.

Horizon Industrial Parks allotment status on BSE: Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Visit the official BSE website or click the direct link: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Step 2: Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'

Step 3: Select 'Issue Name' (Horizon Industrial Parks IPO in this case).

Step 4: Provide all details, like the application number or PAN, to proceed further.

Step 5: Click 'submit'.

The status of your Horizon Industrial Parks IPO allotment will appear on the screen.

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO Allotment Status on Kfin Technologies

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kfin Technologies or click this link: https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.

Step 2: Select 'Horizon Industrial Parks IPO' in the company dropdown menu.

Step 3: Bidders then have to provide details like PAN, application number, or account details

Step 4: Click on the 'Search' option

The status of your Horizon Industrial Parks IPO application will appear on the screen.

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