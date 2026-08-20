IT stock gains over 3% on signing MoU with GCIB, Afro Mobile SARL for digital infrastructure in Africa

Mumbai:

Shares of information technology company Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd are in focus as the company has informed exchanges that it has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the Global Council for Investment and Business for Africa (GCIB) and Cote d'Ivoire - based Afro Mobile SARL to develop telecommunications and digital infrastructure across Africa. Amid this update, the stock opened in the green at Rs 22.45 on the BSE, a gain of 0.26 per cent from the previous close of Rs 22.39 on the BSE. It gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 23.15, a jump of Rs 0.76 or 3.39 per cent. Last seen, the stock was trading in the green with a gain of 1.21 per cent at Rs 22.66, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,091.70 crore.

Details of partnership

According to the information shared, the company completed the Memorandum of Agreement with GBI and Afro Mobile SARL on August 19, 2026.

The purpose of the agreement is to establish a strategic partnership framework for the identification, structuring, financing, development, implementation, operation and commercialisation of telecommunications and digital infrastructure initiatives across Africa.

The partnership covers national fibre-optic backbone lines, 4G/5G mobile networks, international connectivity assets (submarine cable landing stations, internet exchange points), telecom towers, satellite connectivity (VSAT and LEO), and digital public infrastructure (digital IDs, e-governance platforms, digital payments).

Share price history

The counter has outperformed the sector by 1.34 per cent and is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 38 on November 6, 2025 and a 52-week low of Rs 16.51 on January 1, 2026.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a return of 294.96 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected 28.20 per cent in three years and 79.70 per cent in two years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has gained 7.13 per cent as against the dip of 9.03 per cent in the benchmark index.

Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded, tracking a recovery in world markets as easing US Treasury yields improved global risk sentiment.

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