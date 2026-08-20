Gold above Rs 1.58 lakh per 10 grams on MCX, silver surges by over Rs 4k amid decline in US bond yields

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures surged on Thursday, August 20, 2026, amid a decline in US bond yields following the US Treasury's decision to double its buyback of long-term securities. The gold October 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 12 at Rs 1,58,008 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,57,996. It soon touched the intraday high of Rs 1,58,750, a gain of Rs 754 or 0.47 per cent. But it witnessed some profit booking and was last seen trading at Rs 1,57,866, down by Rs 130 or 0.08 per cent. In between, it touched the low of Rs 1,57,784.

"Immediate resistance is at the Rs 2,41,000 mark, and a break above targets the next resistance at Rs 2,45,000-2,46,000, with further rally extending toward Rs 2,50,000. Immediate support is at Rs 2,35,000-2,34,000 (100-EMA), with next support at Rs 2,30,000-2,29,000. RSI at 60.52, rising, reflects steady bullish momentum. Bias stays constructive above Rs 2,40,000, with a hold needed to extend gains toward Rs 2,45,000; a slip below Rs 2,40,000 risks a pullback toward Rs 2,35,000," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on September 4, 2026, opened in the green. It began the trading session at Rs 2,38,500 against the previous close of Rs 2,36,787, a gain of Rs 1,713 or 0.72 per cent. It later touched the intraday high of Rs 2,41,167, a jump of Rs 4,380 or 1.89 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,38,576 with a gain of Rs 1,789 or 0.76 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price dropped 0.22 per cent to approximately USD 4,501.2 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:35 am was USD 4,486.12 per ounce, down by USD 1.52 or 0.03 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,59,420 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,46,150 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,59,270 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,46,000 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,59,270 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,46,000 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,59,270 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,46,000 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,55,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,55,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,55,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of the precious metal stood at Rs 2,60,000 per kg.

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