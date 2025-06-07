CCPA directs e-commerce platforms to eliminate 'dark patterns' through self-audits The CCPA has directed e-commerce platforms to self-audit and eliminate deceptive "dark patterns" within three months to safeguard consumer rights in the digital marketplace.

New Delhi:

In a bid to protect consumer interests in the growing digital marketplace, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has directed all e-commerce platforms to conduct self-audits within three months to identify and eliminate "dark patterns" — deceptive design practices that mislead users into taking unintended actions.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs announced on Saturday that all online retailers must review their platforms to eliminate interface designs that compromise consumer choice or amount to unfair trade practices. These dark patterns can include tactics such as false urgency messages, hidden charges at checkout, subscription traps, and advertisements disguised as genuine content.

"All e-commerce platforms have been advised to conduct self-audits to identify dark patterns within three months of the issue of the advisory and take necessary steps to ensure their platforms are free from such dark patterns," the ministry stated.

Following the audits, platforms are encouraged to provide self-declarations affirming compliance. The CCPA believes such proactive declarations will enhance transparency, strengthen consumer trust, and foster a more equitable digital marketplace.

While the authority has already issued notices to several platforms found violating dark pattern guidelines, it has refrained from naming the companies. The crackdown is in line with guidelines notified by the government in 2023, which specifically identify 13 deceptive practices, including basket sneaking, confirm shaming, forced actions, bait-and-switch tactics, interface interference, and drip pricing.

To further monitor compliance and promote awareness, the government has set up a Joint Working Group comprising representatives from key ministries, regulatory bodies, consumer organisations, and national law universities. This group is tasked with identifying violations and recommending educational initiatives to curb the prevalence of dark patterns.

The move is part of a broader strategy by the government to ensure fair trade practices in the rapidly expanding e-commerce sector. With digital commerce becoming a dominant part of consumer life in India, the authorities are focused on fortifying consumer rights and holding platforms accountable for ethical design practices.

The CCPA’s directive underscores the importance of transparent digital engagement and reinforces India’s commitment to consumer-centric governance in the digital age.