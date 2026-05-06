Big relief for homebuyers as UP RERA caps flat transfer fee at Rs 1,000 for legal heirs: Details

Lucknow:

In a major relief to homebuyers in Uttar Pradesh, the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) (UP RERA) has fixed a maximum fee of Rs 1,000 for transfer of flats to legal heirs in case of death of the original allottee. UP RERA Chairman Sanjay Bhoosreddy said that developers or promoters will now be required to transfer the flat, by default, to the spouse, son, or daughter of the deceased allottee on payment of a nominal processing fee of Rs 1,000.

According to Bhoosreddy, the authority had received several complaints regarding builders charging arbitrary fees. There were reports that flat transfer fees were sometimes charged on a per-square-foot basis, with amounts running into lakhs of rupees.

"In some cases, charges ranged from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000 per square foot, taking the total amount to Rs 25–30 lakh. This is unjustified, especially when the allottee has already paid the full cost of the flat," Bhoosreddy said.

Legal heir will have to submit documents

The legal heir will be required to submit documents such as the death certificate, a succession certificate issued by a competent authority and no-objection certificates from other legal heirs.

For transfer of flats to persons outside the family, the promoter can charge a maximum fee of Rs 25,000, the chairman said, adding that no fresh sale deed or lease agreement will be executed in such cases.

Steady growth in state's real estate sector

The chairman also highlighted steady growth in the state's real estate sector, citing UP RERA data.

As per the figures, 197 new projects were registered in 2023, 259 in 2024 and 308 in 2025, reflecting increasing investor participation. In the first four months of 2026 alone, 106 projects have already been registered, compared to 84 in the same period last year.

Investment through UP RERA has also shown strong momentum, with Rs 28,411 crore recorded in 2023, Rs 44,526 crore in 2024 and Rs 68,328 crore in 2025.